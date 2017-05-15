Former FBI Director James Comey Recieves Cookies From 9-Year-Old Neighbor

May 15, 2017 9:03 AM By JT
Filed Under: America, cookies, cute, Donald Trump, FBI, FBI director, James Comey, Neighbor

Former FBI Director James Comey was fired from the position by President Trump last Tuesday.

His 9-year-old neighbor, Abby thought that he could use some cheering up, especially after noticing all the reporters camped outside his Virginia home.  In order to try and sweeten his day, Abby baked and hand delivered some delicious homemade chocolate chip cookies to Comey, along with a handwritten note that read, “We are proud to be your neighbor and thank you for all you have done for America. Love: Abby Grace.”

So cute!  Way to go, Abby!

Via WFAA

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live