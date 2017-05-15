Former FBI Director James Comey Recieves Cookies From 9-Year-Old Neighbor

Former FBI Director James Comey was fired from the position by President Trump last Tuesday.

His 9-year-old neighbor, Abby thought that he could use some cheering up, especially after noticing all the reporters camped outside his Virginia home. In order to try and sweeten his day, Abby baked and hand delivered some delicious homemade chocolate chip cookies to Comey, along with a handwritten note that read, “We are proud to be your neighbor and thank you for all you have done for America. Love: Abby Grace.”

So cute! Way to go, Abby!

Via WFAA

