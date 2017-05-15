‘Bachelor’ Couple Ben Higgins And Lauren Bushnell Have Split Up

The ‘Bachelor’ stars, Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell, have just announced their break up. Ben proposed to Lauren in the 20th season of ‘Bachelor,’ but they canceled their wedding in November. They hoped to work on their relationship off camera, but it looks like things didn’t work out.

In a recent statement the two said that it’s, “with heavy hearts we announce our decision to go our separate ways. We feel fortunate for the time we had together, and will remain friends with much love and respect for one another.”

Via TMZ