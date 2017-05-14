VIDEO: Chris Pratt Plays ‘Speak Out’ with Ellen and Things Get a Little Dirty

Actor Chris Pratt appeared on the hilarious Ellen DeGeneres show on Friday and in honor of his mother’s favorite game, they played ‘Speak Out’ but things got a little dirty – or so it sounded!

If you’re not familiar ‘Speak Out’ is where players wear a dental guard that holds your mouth in a fixed position, while you attempt to read a statement, that your teammate must guess what you’re saying.

It started out innocent enough “Where did you place your parakeet?”, but by the third one everyone including Ellen loses it as Chris tells her “I’m going to bump you”, as you can imagine that is NOT what it sounded like!