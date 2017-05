Dress makers, Glitterati, have teamed up with Disney to produce a collection of amazing Disney Princess prom dresses. They’re not exact, but they’re defiantly inspired by those enchanting Princesses. The price point isn’t bad for what you’re getting. They run from $300-500.

Check out the full collection here.

Via Cosmopolitan