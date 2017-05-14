Pentatonix Just Announced The End of an Era

Pentatonix band member Avi Kaplan is leaving the group.

The a Capella group from Arlington Texas announced on Friday through Facebook live that Avi Kaplan would be leaving. His reasons why seem very personal and best for the group and himself. All members of the band were in support of Kaplans decision. “I’ve struggled with this decision a lot. It has been the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make in my life,” Kaplan wrote alongside the video. The group is now down to 4 members Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstie Maldonado and Kevin Olusola. Check out Avi Kaplan’s announcement below.