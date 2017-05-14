Pentatonix Just Announced The End of an Era

May 14, 2017 9:35 AM
Filed Under: Avi Kaplan, Pentatonix

Pentatonix band member Avi Kaplan is leaving the group.

The a Capella group from Arlington Texas announced on Friday through Facebook live that Avi Kaplan would be leaving. His reasons why seem very personal and best for the group and himself. All members of the band were in support of Kaplans decision. “I’ve struggled with this decision a lot. It has been the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make in my life,” Kaplan wrote alongside the video. The group is now down to 4 members Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstie Maldonado and Kevin Olusola. Check out Avi Kaplan’s announcement below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live