Officials have been forced to shut down the westbound lanes of I-30 in Mesquite, near Northwest Drive, due to a major accident. Reportedly, five vehicles, one of which is a semi-truck have crashed into each other forming a large pileup.

So far, two people have been taken to the hospital but their condition is unknown at this time. There I no word on when the westbound lanes will reopen. It could be a while…

Via NBC DFW