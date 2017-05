The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons, tied the knot with his longtime partner Todd Spiewak last night.

Parsons’ representative Jillian Roscoe, ┬áconfirmed the newlyweds were married at the Rainbow Room in New York on Saturday night. The couple celebrated their 14 year anniversary in November.

Perfect timing one could say, as his real-life wedding took place a mere 2 days after his character, Sheldon, proposed to Amy during the Season 10 finale on Thursday night.