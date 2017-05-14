25 years ago today, Pearl Jam Preformed on MTV’s Unglupped

Do you remember when MTV was actually good?

Is so, then you probably remember one of the best unplugged performances ever. May 15th marks the day, Pearl Jam’s Unplugged performance aired and it was quite unforgettable. The band had just finished there European tour 3 days earlier and once arrived in New York the night before, the band was forced to rent equipment on the spot. Their set included “Black”, “State of love and trust”, “Porch” and “Jeremy”. Check out Eddie Vedder and company in the full 1992 performance below.