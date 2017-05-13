NSFW: James Woods Makes Homophobic Remark To Anderson Cooper

James Woods is infamous for being, well, a jerk, but he’s gone too far this time. He posted a crude homophobic tweet targeted at Anderson Cooper. In the tweet, Woods posted a GIF of Cooper rolling his eyes with the caption, “As his butt plug dislodges during a newscast… #andersoncoopereyeroll.”

As his butt plug dislodges during a newscast… #andersoncoopereyeroll pic.twitter.com/AS6RCbjZdB — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 12, 2017

Woods is a known conservative, which would explain why he dislikes Cooper, but his tweet was crude, malicious and needless to say, very offensive.

If you didn’t like James Woods before, you’ll hate him now.

Via TMZ