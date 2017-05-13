NSFW: James Woods Makes Homophobic Remark To Anderson Cooper

May 13, 2017 5:28 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, Anderson Cooper, eye roll, Homophobic Tweet, James Woods, offensive

James Woods is infamous for being, well, a jerk, but he’s gone too far this time. He posted a crude homophobic tweet targeted at Anderson Cooper. In the tweet, Woods posted a GIF of Cooper rolling his eyes with the caption, “As his butt plug dislodges during a newscast… #andersoncoopereyeroll.”

Woods is a known conservative, which would explain why he dislikes Cooper, but his tweet was crude, malicious and needless to say, very offensive.

If you didn’t like James Woods before, you’ll hate him now.

Via TMZ

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live