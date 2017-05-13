Melissa McCarthy Hosts SNL for the Fifth Time

May 13, 2017 11:13 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live, sean spicer, SNL

Melissa McCarthy is hosting Saturday Night Live for the fifth time tonight, joining only a few others for the feat.

Tom Hanks, Steve Martin, Alec Baldwin, Tina Fey, and John Goodman have all hosted 5 times.

McCarthy the hilariously funny actress has been nominated for an Emmy award for each of her previous times as host. Most recently she’s headlining for her impression of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Her role as Spicer has drawn fans all over social media, including from the White House, when the actual Spicer said she “needs to slow down on the gum chewing; way too many pieces in there.” He also admitted to finding her bit “funny.”

She brought the character back tonight by bullying media reporters and telling them they “stink.” She eventually leaves the White House on a Segway-podium, in search for Trump in New York to ensure she won’t be fired and replaced by Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

 

