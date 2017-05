A man is dead after a shooting inside an apartment complex in Oak Cliff. The shooting occurred at around 4 am on Saturday morning.

Police responded to a call at the Madison Point Apartments. Upon arrival they found 26-year-old, Hakim Fahim, dead on the second floor breezeway.

Authorities have not released any information regarding the suspect but they are encouraging people to call the DPD (214) 671-3684 if you have any information regarding the shooting.

Via NBC DFW