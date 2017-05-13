Helicopter Crew Calmly Warns Paddle-Boarders Of 15 Nearby Great White Sharks

Even if Jaws didn’t scare the crap out of you when it comes to sharks, this incident will.

Go ahead and watch the video above (posted by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department).

In California, a helicopter crew spotted a school of about 15 great white sharks along the Southern California coast. They also noticed a group of paddle-boarders in the same area of Dana Point.

Luckily, the following announcement (quickly) got the paddle-boarders out of the water: “Attention in the water: this is the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Be advised: State Parks is asking us to make an announcement to let you know you are paddle-boarding next to approximately 15 great white sharks. They are advising that you exit the water in a calm manner. The sharks are close to the surf line. Thank you for your cooperation.”

We’re not sure if even a bigger boat could have stopped 15 great white sharks!

Source: Seattle Times

