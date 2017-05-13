Frisco Construction Worker Falls 40 Feet

A construction worker was rushed to the hospital on Friday night due to a major accident on site. The employee was part of the construction team building the new apartment complex in Frisco, near the intersection of John Hickman Parkway and Frisco Green Avenue.

He was climbing the scaffolding when something caused him to fall 40 feet. The man sustained very serious injuries and police and emergency medical services rushed to transport the worker to the Medical Center Plano.

Officials say the man is in “serious condition.”

Via NBC DFW