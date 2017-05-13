Driver Fakes Car Registration Using Cheese Wrapper

We’re not sure if we want to call this woman creative…or stupid. Meh…maybe both?

As you’ll see in the pictures and Facebook post below: a woman in Alexandria, New Hampshire was busted after she tried to fake her window and license plate registration stickers and inspection sticker using supermarket cheese wrappers (dude: you can clearly see “Cracked Pepper Sharp Cheese” on one of them!).

The Alexandria Police Department towed the woman’s car, impounded it (where it will stay until she registers the vehicle properly), charged her with operating after suspension, and driving without proof of financial responsibility. The woman could be fined up to $2,400 because she forged both her registration and inspection stickers.

They said, “…we can’t even file the incident under the ‘A for effort’ category.”

Source: WCAX.com

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.