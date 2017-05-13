Deer Busts Through McKinney Family’s Front Door: Nearly Mows Down Dog

May 13, 2017 5:00 AM
Filed Under: deer, Jeffrey Stubbe, McKinney, Stonebridge Ranch

Can you imagine quietly sitting down to dinner with your family…when suddenly a deer crashes through the front door and nearly takes down your dog?

As you’ll see in the insane video below, that’s exactly what happened to Jeffrey Stubbe and his family at Stonebridge Ranch in McKinney.

After the deer busted through the Stubbe’s glass storm door (and about ran over their dog), it left blood all over the living room floor and traumatized their 11-year-old.  Luckily, the deer was able to exit the same way it got in.

Source: The Dallas Morning News

