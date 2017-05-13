Dads Rejoice! The ‘Piggyback Rider’ Will Save You Loads Of Back Pain

Every kid loves piggybacks from their fathers, but let’s face it the novelty gets old for the parent after a while. You’re getting older and your kids getting heavier. That right there is a recipe for a slipped disk.

Well, now with the ‘Piggyback Rider’ you can extend your piggyback career and avoid a whole lot of pain. It’s like a backpack. Dads strap it on, then your child puts on a safety harness attached to your back, then steps into the foot stirrups and you’re off!

Checkout the video above. Oh, and you’re welcome.

Via Mashable