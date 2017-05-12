Watch Will Ferrell Sing During His Commencement Speech for USC Class of 2017

May 12, 2017 7:53 PM
Filed Under: Class of 2017, Commencement Speech, USC, Will Ferrell

Will Ferrell gave a commencement speech that brought the crowd to tears.

Well, tears of joy from all the laughter. The 49 year old actor also gave the class of 2017 some words of encouragement. The actor was also reviving an honorary doctoral degree from the University of southern California. Ferrell ended his speech by singing “I will always love you” by Whitney Houston, though he doesn’t hit all the high notes its still a pretty awesome Commencement speech. Check out Will Ferrell’s speech and singing in the clips below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live