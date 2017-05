Accidentally setting off a mouse is scary enough.

The guys from the YouTube ChannelĀ The Slow Mo guys, who capture crazy stunts in slow motion using a phantom camera have come up with a very painful stunt which is kind of hard to watch. One of the stars Dan jumps into a trampoline covered in about 1000 mouse traps all set and ready to snap. The thought of that just sounds terrifying and painful and watching it in slow motion is even worse. Check out the video below.