A United Airlines flight was all set to take off from Huston on Thursday night when a live scorpion crawled out of one passenger’s clothing. Flight 1035, which was on its way to Ecuador, was forced to return to the gate.

Paramedics determined that the passenger had not been stung. Strangely enough, other passengers claim there was no scorpion.

There have actually been a large number of scorpion sightings on commercial flights. A strange phenomenon indeed…

Via NBC DFW