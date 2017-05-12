There’s a Floral Designer in New York, Turning Trash Cans into Huge Flower Arrangements

Around New York lately there have been random flower arrangements popping up.

New York City-based floral designer Lewis Miller just hoped to create smiles for the people of new York. Trash cans, statues and public plazas have all been covered by flowers. Lewis calls this project “Flower Flashes”, ” “Gifting flowers to New Yorkers is a simple idea that I have been thinking about for years,” Lewis wrote on his website,”I hoped for smiles, the ones that happen when you witness a random act of kindness. That was my goal, my vision. Create an emotional response through flowers.” Apparently he uses flowers from previous events and reuses them giving the a second life. The largest one consists of thousands of flowers like roses, dahlias, and orchids, and, if produced for clients at Miller’s firm, can cost around $10,000. Check out some of the picks below.