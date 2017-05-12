The Flower Donut Is The Perfect Mother’s Day Gift

May 12, 2017 4:41 PM
There’s a lot of weird donut trends going around, like the sushi donut or the spaghetti donut, and to be honest the internet is getting sick of the donut obsession. In light of that it seems live we’ve finally found a winner.

Doughflowers, by Doughnut Plant, are beautiful pastries shaped like flowers, and they’re just in time for Mother’s Day. They went on sale on Wednesday and they’re sold at the company’s New York location for $5 each.

So kill two birds this Mother’s Day. Sweets and flowers? Nothing beats that!

