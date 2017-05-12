Texas Man Hides Camera In Bucket Of Water To See Who Comes To Drink: The Result Is Captivating

May 12, 2017 5:00 AM By JT
It’s easy to understand why the above video has gone viral (over 4,000,000 views at last count): it’s memorizing (and kind of relaxing!).

The premise is simple.  John Wells from the Field Lab (a Southwest Texas alternative energy and sustainable living field laboratory) uploaded the video to YouTube after he inconspicuously recorded desert bees (which he said were rescued!), birds, a rabbit, chickens, a donkey and a hesitant longhorn from underwater: at the bottom of a water bucket.

I can’t stop watching it!

Source: Bored Panda

