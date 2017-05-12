Prosper High School Prom-Goers Will Be Required To Take A Breathalyzer Test Before Entrance Tomorrow Night

In case you didn’t notice…it’s prom season! And a handful of North Texas school districts are making sure that everyone is having good, clean fun.

The Arlington ISD was one of the first districts in the state to do it back in 1997: and now Prosper ISD is following suit for the very first time. They’re requiring all students to take a Breathalyzer test before being allowed to enter prom tomorrow night. Plano East Senior High School and Sachse High School have also used Breathalyzer tests at events like homecoming and prom, too.

Prosper ISD school resource officers will be conducting the tests: and say if a student tests positive for alcohol consumption, they won’t be allowed into the prom…they won’t get their money back…their parents will need to come and pick them up…and Seniors will lose privileges for the remainder of the year.

The Prosper ISD’s full statement:

“Districts that have utilized Breathalyzers at voluntary extracurricular events, such as prom, report an enhancement of student safety, reduction of disciplinary issues at events, and prevention/elimination of students drinking before the prom. Although this is not a reaction to a particular event, it is the campus’ belief that the benefits of utilizing the Breathalyzer at such voluntary events like prom will hopefully provide an additional layer of safety.

We are very proud of our students at Prosper High School. We are also very committed to providing a safe, fun and enjoyable experience at the prom. While we cannot guarantee a student’s safety, we do feel it is our responsibility to take steps toward a safe environment. This will afford students another reason to say ‘no’ so that they can enjoy a fun and safe evening.”

The email Prosper ISD sent to parents:

“Student safety and well-being is our first priority at PHS and PISD including at Prom; therefore, this year, ALL STUDENTS entering prom will be Breathalyzed before entering by PISD police. We hope that this will serve as a deterrent to prevent students from partaking in drugs and/or alcohol on prom night. Students who fail the Breathalyzer will not be allowed admittance into prom, forfeiting any monies, and their parents will be contacted to come pick them up. They will also be facing severe disciplinary action at school the following Monday up to and including DAEP placement which for Seniors would also include loss of all Senior privileges for the remainder of the year. Please have conversations with your student if he/she is attending prom about this information.”

