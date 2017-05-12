‘Once Upon A Time’ Looses Most Of It’s Cast For The Next Season

Even though the hit show ‘Once Upon a Time’ has been recently renewed for a 7th season, it certainly won’t be the same. There has been a mass exodus of crucial cast member. When all is said and done, Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Emilie de Ravin, Jared Gilmore, Jennifer Morrison, and Rebecca Mader will not be returning next season.

This means we won’t be seeing critical characters like Snow White or Prince Charming. The show’s creators have said that they are not revamping the story, simply continuing it. The show will now center on Regina (Lana Parrilla), Rumple (Robert Carlyle), and Hook (Colin O’Donoghue).

There’s no solid information on why these actors have left. Some claim they were fired, while others say they went on to pursue other projects. The production company behind the show was looking to get rid of some characters, hoping to “springboard in a new direction.”

Via Entertainment Weekly