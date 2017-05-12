‘Once Upon A Time’ Looses Most Of It’s Cast For The Next Season

Even though the hit show ‘Once Upon a Time’ has been recently renewed for a 7th season, it certainly won’t be the same. There has been a mass exodus of crucial cast member. When all is said and done, Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Emilie de Ravin, Jared Gilmore, Jennifer Morrison, and Rebecca Mader will not be returning next season.
To my Darling Pretties, First of all I would like to start by congratulating Adam, Eddie, Lana, Bobby and Colin on the pick up of Once Upon A Time! I am truly happy for you all and most importantly for the fans that will get to keep tuning in each week to see where they will take us. A lot of you have been asking if I will be joining everyone in Season 7, so I wanted to let you know personally that unfortunately I am not. This wasn't my choice but a creative decision of the shows that I totally respect and understand. The most important thing is that you all know how much you mean to me. I am told frequently both online and in person that by being a part of such a special show I have in some way changed someone's life. This is hugely meaningful to me. I am here to let you know that I am the one who has been changed. Not just by playing such a well written multi-dimensional character but by the fandom itself. I have heard your stories, your pain, your struggles, your achievements and I have truly felt you. I have learned. I have grown. I am a better person because of you, the fans and everyone that blessed me with this opportunity to play such an iconic role. Congrats all and thank you! I look forward to the next. I invite you to come with me on this journey. I am forever changed. And I'm wicked. And Wicked Always Wins. Forever yours, Bex 💚
This means we won’t be seeing critical characters like Snow White or Prince Charming. The show’s creators have said that they are not revamping the story, simply continuing it. The show will now center on Regina (Lana Parrilla), Rumple (Robert Carlyle), and Hook (Colin O’Donoghue).
There’s no solid information on why these actors have left. Some claim they were fired, while others say they went on to pursue other projects. The production company behind the show was looking to get rid of some characters, hoping to “springboard in a new direction.”