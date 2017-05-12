Man Convicted Of Assault Escapes Denton County Courts Building While Jury Is On Lunch Break

Ooops.

38-year-old Jeffery Perkins disappeared from the Denton County Courts Building the other day (County Criminal Court No. 3): right before the jury was to return from lunch and sentence the defendant (who had just been convicted of assault).

It didn’t matter to the jury, though: they still sentenced Perkins to a year in jail, and a $2,000 fine for the misdemeanor assault charge after hearing the arguments and evidence.

The judge didn’t hold back, either: Perkins’ bond was at $2,500. But after he fled, it was increased to $10,000.

Perkins is still at large: there’s still an active warrant out for his arrest (even though there’s not an ongoing active investigation). After the authorities catch him, they’ll take him to the Denton County Jail where he’ll begin to serve his sentence.

Assistant District Attorney Jamie Beck said, “He missed his court date, literally, in the middle of it.”

The Denton County Criminal District Attorney’s Office said: “ALERT: If you know the location of this defendant, please contact your local law enforcement agency immediately. Defendant Jeffery Perkins chose to flee yesterday, after a jury convicted him of Assault Causes Bodily Injury in County Criminal Court #3. The jury took a break for lunch and came back to start the punishment phase of trial, and the defendant did not return from the lunch break. The jury heard punishment evidence and sentenced the defendant to 365 days in jail and a $2,000 fine. The defendant is still at large, and has an active warrant. We need your help, so that justice may be fully served in this case.”

Source: Denton Record-Chronicle and Houston Chronicle

