Good Guy EMT Stops To Help Teen Get Ready For Prom

May 12, 2017 4:20 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, EMT, Good Samaritan, prom, random act of kindness, Teen, Tie

EMT’s are known for helping people in need, specifically people in need of medical attention, but this Good Samaritan proves that EMT’s help people in any kind of need.

An EMT in Pennsylvania stopped to help with a fashion emergency. Mary Terrinoni and Jared Bryer were in their ambulance when they were approached by a teen having some wardrobe malfunctions.

The teen was on his way to prom and needed help with his tie. Bryer didn’t hesitate and helped to make the kid look absolutely sharp.

Via Mashable

