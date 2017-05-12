Florida Man Wrestles 16 Foot Python in the Everglades

May 12, 2017 9:15 PM
Filed Under: 16 foot, Florida, Man, Python, Wrestles

We’ve all seen Steve Irwin wrestle an alligator but have you seen a man take on a 16 foot python.

Only in Florida would this happen, snake hunter Dustin Crum happen to see something shiny in the brush while driving and it turned out to be a 16 foot monster or python as you will. In the Florida Everglade the Burmese python is a huge problem and can destroy the ecological community in southern Florida, the state will even pay you to catch them there such a problem. Crum just happened to catch a pregnant python with 78 eggs in its stomach. Great catch guys! check out the video below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live