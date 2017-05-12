Couple Who Met at the Gym and Lost Combined Weight of 578 Lbs. to Marry

A couple who sweats together, stays together. Ronnie Brower and Andrea Masella were on similar paths to transforming their lives. Brower, who was a regular at his gym in Syracuse, New York, was on his way to losing 458 lbs. after reaching a total weight at 675 lbs. At the insistence of a friend, Brower started working out with a trainer in 2013. Little did he know, he was inspiring another gym-goer, Andrea Masella, who was on a major weight loss journey of her own.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Marsella said “I was just really inspired by him and I thought he was super cute. We started talking at the gym and I hate to sound cliché but it was love at first sight.”

Now, after losing a combined 578 lbs., Brower and Masella are set to tie the knot on Saturday.

See their incredible transformations below!