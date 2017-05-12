Coolest Dog Ever Likes To Chill On His Owner’s Roof

Huckleberry, the Golden Retriever from Austin, TX, is the bravest, and coolest dog around. Huckleberry, great name by the way, loves one thing above all… hanging out on his owner’s roof.

.@dog_rates

I JUST SAW

THE BRAVEST

MOST GLORIOUS PUPPER

OF ALL TIME

PERCHED

MAJESTICALLY

ON A

ROOF

!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/0QRFd6Be3s — Sarafina Nance (@starstrickenSF) May 9, 2017

Neighbors were obviously concerned when they first observed Huckleberry doing his thing. One woman said, “I was on a walk with my puppy, and we were a couple blocks away from my apartment, and my puppy kept pulling on the leash and looking up. I finally looked up, and I saw this dog looking down on me from this roof.”

The owners explained in a sign posted around the neighborhood that Huckleberry figured out how to jump up onto the roof and that they should not be alarmed…

this is the best thing I've seen all week pic.twitter.com/KPksPV9SQ8 — sammy (@guzzzyy) May 9, 2017

The dude just sits there people watching, can’t blame him. He’s letting everyone know that Huckleberry is king in this neighborhood as he looks down on less canines. He’s become a social media sensation, as he should be.

Via Barstool Sports