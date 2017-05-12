Coolest Dog Ever Likes To Chill On His Owner’s Roof

May 12, 2017 4:58 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, Dog, Golden Retriever, Good Dog, Huckleberry, Roof, Trending

Huckleberry, the Golden Retriever from Austin, TX, is the bravest, and coolest dog around. Huckleberry, great name by the way, loves one thing above all… hanging out on his owner’s roof.

Neighbors were obviously concerned when they first observed Huckleberry doing his thing. One woman said, “I was on a walk with my puppy, and we were a couple blocks away from my apartment, and my puppy kept pulling on the leash and looking up. I finally looked up, and I saw this dog looking down on me from this roof.”

The owners explained in a sign posted around the neighborhood that Huckleberry figured out how to jump up onto the roof and that they should not be alarmed…

The dude just sits there people watching, can’t blame him. He’s letting everyone know that Huckleberry is king in this neighborhood as he looks down on less canines. He’s become a social media sensation, as he should be.

Via Barstool Sports

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live