A Giant ‘Alien’ Washed Up Off The Coast Of Indonesia

May 12, 2017 5:29 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, alien, Beahced, dead, Indonesia, monster, mystery, Shore, Trending, Unidentified Animal, Whale

So this is weird… A giant, unidentified creature washed up off the coast of Indonesia. Its dead, and decomposing, not a pretty sight. The image has gone viral but no one has any idea what this thing is.

Some say it’s an alien, some say it’s some sort of undiscovered prehistoric creature. Looking at the photos, it’s literally impossible to make out any features that normal animals have. One Twitter user made a terrifying observation:

Are those arms? Where is the face? Does it even have a face? Let the internet conspiracy storm begin…

Via Barstool Sports

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live