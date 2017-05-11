Woman Leads Police On Epic Chase From Fort Worth To Downtown Dallas

Police spotted a yellow sedan with fake paper plates in Fort Worth on Thursday afternoon. When they attempted to pull the driver over, she took off. The driver made it to Interstate 20 eastbound and continued through Arlington and Grand Prairie, all the while being pursued by authorities.

From there the driver headed to Interstate 45, going north. Traveling at dangerous speeds, the drive dodged traffic and ended up exiting at Haskell Ave. She headed to downtown, speeding through crowded city streets.

She again continued onto the Dallas North Tollway, exited at Lemon. It was there that she hit road spike deployed by officers. Having given up the driver exited her sedan, submitting to arrest.

Police say the unnamed woman has several active warrants for theft.

Via NBC DFW