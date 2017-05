JACK FM Presents, Wildflower Arts and Music Festival May 19th through the 21st featuring The B-52s, Lynyrd Skynyrd, X Ambassadors, The All-American Rejects and more at Galatyn Park in Richardson

Want to win one day passes to the biggest music festival in the Metroplex?

Listen Friday between 8am and 4pm for your chance to win 4-pack tickets to  Wildflower Arts and Music Festival. When you hear the cue, dia 214-787-1003 for your chance to win.