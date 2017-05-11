Waffle & Syrup Oreos Coming Soon

The creative people at Nabisco are at it again… with Oreos!

Just days after the release of the limited edition “Firework Oreos”, Nabisco will follow it up… with “Waffles & Syrup” Oreos!

You heard it here first! The piece de resistance: New Waffles & Syrup Oreos. They should be out sometime in the summer. A post shared by @candyhunting on Feb 23, 2017 at 1:31pm PST

David Ranken from Jody Dean & The Morning Show” found some at Tom Thumb, and today, Albertson’s Grand Prairie location at 4126 S Carrier Pkwy told me they will be stocked with them, tomorrow morning! $4.49 per package. If true, and you’ve had some, let me know what you think about the taste!

Wonder if you need to pour syrup on them? Ha!