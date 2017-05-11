VIDEO: Say Goodbye To Traffic With This New ‘Tall’ Car

May 11, 2017 4:22 PM
So picture this… You’re stuck in that class Dallas traffic, angry, bored, and wishing you were home, when out of nowhere a car drives over you. You and the driver make eye contact and you know, that guy is a winner. There’s anger for sure, but respect too.

This could be you with the new ‘Hum Rider’ you could be that awesome guy, smiling and laughing as you pass those poor chumps stuck in traffic.

The design is genius, the car raises so that you can safely drive over other cars, avoiding traffic. One question… when can we buy one?

Check out the video above to see this monster in action.

Via Mashable

