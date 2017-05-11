This Wheel Of Fortune Puzzle Confused EVERYBODY Trying To Solve It

Playing Wheel of Fortune while sitting on your coach is waaay different than actually standing on the stage knowing you’ll be playing in front of millions of viewers. That being said, a recent puzzle featured on the game seemed to confuse EVERYBODY trying to solve, whether on stage or on their couch.

The puzzle read as follows:

_ _ C K _ T _O R K

Now we’re guessing you probably have a couple of guesses already rolling around in your head. We’re also pretty sure that a few of those guesses aren’t as clean as they could be.

People online had a blast trying to solve the puzzle. Any of these guesses match yours?

SUCK IT DORK pic.twitter.com/gskSgZR8XW — Buzzfeed Is Trash 🌹 (@twitersgoodboy) May 9, 2017

The new blue dress/ gold dress. I saw "F*ck it Work." https://t.co/XU8ezuzw8Q — Erin Tolley (@e_tolley) May 10, 2017

My mothers answer to this was lick it dork. But suck it dork works too. https://t.co/GdP2smdX9M — Carly (@CarlyGroff) May 10, 2017

Love this but we all know that RSTLNE are given so it caN'T POSSIBLY BE SUCK WHY ARE YOU LIKE THIS https://t.co/NLjAKUmu1I — Michael W Bradburn (@MWBII) May 10, 2017

The solution? “BACK AT WORK.” We think Wheel of Fortune got this one wrong, personally. We like “SUCK IT DORK” the best.

Via Buzzfeed

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter