A handbag accessory has been released that could mean the end of purse snatchers. The Handbag Dyenator clips on to any hand bag and is remote activated by phone. When activated the device explodes with smoke flare and red dye, just like a bank bag.

The idea is that the smoke flare distracts the thief, while the paint makes him easy to spot. Check out the promo video above.

Via Mashable