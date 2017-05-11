The “Bow Wow Challenge” Hilariously Proves How Easy It Is To Lie On Social Media

Yesterday, rapper and actor Bow Wow was called out on Twitter for posting a picture of seemingly his private jet that we was able to travel in. Turn out, he found the picture on Google, and just flew coach like everybody else.

As word spread that even Bow Wow would stoop so low as to lie on social media, the “Bow Wow Challenge was born.” People will take creative photos that seemingly show of their fancy cars, rides, or relationships, only to pan out and reveal it was all a ruse!

They’re incredibly funny and we don’t want them to stop coming ever!

Live at the stadium for the #bowwowchallenge pic.twitter.com/DYLDuMWLCy — The Chief (@miketjnr) May 10, 2017

Best Bow Wow Challenge of the day 😂😂💯 #BowWowChallenge pic.twitter.com/Hl6nQOlWMU — The Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 10, 2017

