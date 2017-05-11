Nicole Kidman Shades Giada De Laurentiis’ Cooking on ‘Ellen’

It was an awkward segment to say the very least! While everything seemed like laughs and light jokes, Nicole Kidman took the opportunity to let Giada De Laurentiis know what she really felt about her food. De Laurentiis was demonstrating to viewers, Ellen, and Kidman how to make a focaccia bread. The Food Network star had pre-prepared some for the show and had on display to show what the final product would look like after it was baked. But that didn’t stop Ellen and Kidman from taking a piece to taste test for themselves.

It was very clear the Australian actress was left seriously underwhelmed after tasting Giada’s focaccia. “It’s a little tough,” the star told her, after taking a bite. The Food Network star fired back, “Nicole, it has been sitting there for, like, five hours!”

But the real awkward part (and slightly mean) was when Kidman spit out the bread onto her hand, “I know you’re not meant to criticize, but it’s a little tough. “she reiterated. “Do not let my kids see that I did that,” she added.