Get ready for some hard core nostalgia! ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’ is coming back. The online streaming service, Twitch.tv, will be hosting a free marathon. That means 18 days of Mister Rogers, and all 886 episodes.

Many of these episodes only aired once and can’t be found anywhere, so thank Twitch. This comes off the heels of the widely popular ‘Bob Ross’ marathon Twitch aired last year. The marathon starts May 15th at 12 pm.

Expect more awesome marathons to come…

Via Mashable