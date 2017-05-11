Midland Student Receiving High School Diploma And Associate Degree At The Same Time

Bernardo Chuecos moved to Midland from Venezuela in 2012, enrolling in 8th grade at San Jacinto Junior High. He said the move was a shock and definitely an adjustment, but it was all for the better. “It was definitely an adjustment. In Venezuela, I had been taking English classes since kindergarten, but I wasn’t fluent. I learned a lot of English by watching American TV shows and listening to American music.

He is now set to graduate as the Valedictorian of Early College High School at Midland College. Not only will he be graduating at the top of his class, Chuecos also maintained a 4.0 GPA in the college courses he was taking as well, enough to earn an Associate Degree along with his High School diploma.

He plans to enroll at the University of Texas at Austin in the fall, and follow in the footsteps of his engineer parents and study Computer Programming. He said, “My parents moved to the United States so that we would have a better life. They told my brothers and me that being successful and having a good life also means working hard. I hope to become a naturalized citizen one day. My family and I are happy to call the United States our home, and I will continue to work hard to ensure my future success in this country.”

Congratulations, Bernardo, and good luck!

Via NewsWest9

