LHS Dog of the Week: Meet Lola

May 11, 2017 12:58 PM

Lola was brought into the LHS program after spending her entire life tied on a chain outside.  Despite her previous life she is a gentle girl.  She is still learning that humans are okay and will not hurt her.  She gets along great with other dogs.

thumbnail 43536889 500x546 LHS Dog of the Week: Meet Lola

Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

This girl deserves humans that will continue to show her the life and love a dog should have.  Lola is about 4 years old and weighs 40lbs.  Lola is a very sweet girl!  She is still kind of scared of being a house dog and does better with women than she does men.  She has come such a lon way from living life on a chain!

thumbnail 41795348 500x666 LHS Dog of the Week: Meet Lola

Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

Lola will do best in a home with another dog to help show her the ropes!

thumbnail 41795345 500x472 LHS Dog of the Week: Meet Lola

Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live