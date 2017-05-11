LHS Dog of the Week: Meet Lola

Lola was brought into the LHS program after spending her entire life tied on a chain outside. Despite her previous life she is a gentle girl. She is still learning that humans are okay and will not hurt her. She gets along great with other dogs.

This girl deserves humans that will continue to show her the life and love a dog should have. Lola is about 4 years old and weighs 40lbs. Lola is a very sweet girl! She is still kind of scared of being a house dog and does better with women than she does men. She has come such a lon way from living life on a chain!

Lola will do best in a home with another dog to help show her the ropes!