How Is The World’s Oldest Veteran, And Austin Resident, Going To Celebrate His 111th Birthday? A Block Party With Cigars And Whiskey Of Course

Today is the 111th birthday for the world’s oldest World War II veteran.

Richard Overton will be celebrating his birthday like any 111-year-old, with a block part in his East Austin neighborhood, along with plenty of cigars and whiskey, the keys to his long and successful life he says.

To coincide with the celebration, the Austin City Council announced that Hamilton Avenue would be forever known honorarily as “Richard Overton Avenue.”  He’s been honored by the San Antonio Spurs, who presented him with an honorary jersey, as well as met President Barack Obama, but Overton says at this age, he has learned to savor the “little things in life.”

Happy Birthday, Mr. Overton!

