Fiery Crash Closes Southbound Interstate 35W In Fort Worth

Nine people have been injured after a horrific crash on Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred on the Golden Triangle Blvd overpass in the southbound lanes of Interstate 35W just north of Fort Worth.

Involved in the accident were three passenger vehicles, a pickup truck and two tractor-trailers. Four of the victims have been hospitalized while the other five were treated on scene by EMS.

Hazmat survives have also been called to contain an oil spill. The southbound lanes are closed and will continue to stay closed into the afternoon. Police encourage drivers to take alternate routes.

Via NBC DFW