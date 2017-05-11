Fiery Crash Closes Southbound Interstate 35W In Fort Worth

May 11, 2017 3:23 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, Closed, DFW, Fort Worth, Golden Triangle Blvd Overpass, Interstate 35W, local, oil spill, Southbound, Traffic

Nine people have been injured after a horrific crash on Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred on the Golden Triangle Blvd overpass in the southbound lanes of Interstate 35W just north of Fort Worth.

Involved in the accident were three passenger vehicles, a pickup truck and two tractor-trailers. Four of the victims have been hospitalized while the other five were treated on scene by EMS.

Hazmat survives have also been called to contain an oil spill. The southbound lanes are closed and will continue to stay closed into the afternoon. Police encourage drivers to take alternate routes.

Via NBC DFW

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live