Dirk Nowitzki Proves He Is NOT A Fashion Expert With Amazing Outfit From 1998

May 11, 2017 5:38 AM By JT
Filed Under: clothes, Dallas, Dallas MAvericks, DFW, Dirk Nowitzki, fashion, Funny, local, Twitter

We can call Dirk Nowitzki a lot of things.  Legend.  Icon.  Hero.  Tall Baller from the G.  The one thing we definitely cannot call him though….fashionista.

Dirk was doing a little spring cleaning yesterday when he went to Twitter to get the opinions of his millions of followers on a certain outfit that was tucked away in the back of his closet.  An outfit that should have stayed tucked away in the back of his closet.

Hey, in 1998 that may have been somewhat cool.  Maybe.  But Dirk is a married man.  How has his wife not given that parachute of a sweater, that is somehow too big even for DIRK, away?

Twitter had a field day with Dirk’s awesome choice of style, however.

We love ya, Dirk!  Never change.  Except for that sweater.  Change that.

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live