There is a slow moving storm system, which started in the panhandle on Wednesday morning. The storm from will continue to move east, bring severe rain and thunder.

The DFW Motorplex will be relatively unharmed on Wednesday but as the storm front moves we could expect severe thunder storms on Thursday. Unfortunately Wichita Falls will bear the worst of the coming storm front.

Luckily the storm should pass by Friday, making way for a beautiful Mother’s Day weekend.

Via NBC DFW