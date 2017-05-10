Top 10 Lies We Tell Our Partners

According to a new U.K. survey of 2000 adults, here’s the list, as reported by SWNS Digital.
10. I wasn’t looking at her figure!
9. Your butt doesn’t look big in that
8. This isn’t a new outfit
7. I had an orgasm
6. I am sticking to my diet
5. You don’t look fat
4. I didn’t see your text/call
3. I only had one drink
2. I’m not in a bad mood
#1 – “I’m listening”
The study also reveals:
- the average person lies 10 times per day
- 50% of people have to lied to in a relationship, with around 33% saying it was a serious lie.
- 66% trust their partner to be faithful