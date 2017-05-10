Top 10 Lies We Tell Our Partners

According to a new U.K. survey of 2000 adults, here’s the list, as reported by SWNS Digital.

10. I wasn’t looking at her figure!

9. Your butt doesn’t look big in that

8. This isn’t a new outfit

7. I had an orgasm

6. I am sticking to my diet

5. You don’t look fat

4. I didn’t see your text/call

3. I only had one drink

2. I’m not in a bad mood

#1 – “I’m listening”

The study also reveals: