Snapchat Update Introduces “Limitless Snaps,” Allowing For An Infinity Amount Of Loops

How often does Snapchat, or any of our apps for that matter, update and we don’t even notice the difference?

Not this time, though. With their latest update, Snapchat has introduced “Limitless Snaps,” meaning with any pictures or videos you upload, you can set the option to have them loop forever! Shapchat released a blog post explaining their new limitless snaps, along with some other new features the update brings along.

The post reads:

Today we’re making a pretty big change to the way you create and send Snaps. We’re reorganizing the layout of our creative tools, adding a Magic Eraser (you’ll find this under the Scissor tool), and adding a new setting to the timer: infinity! We’ve all felt the frustration of not being able to fully enjoy a Snap – even after replaying it – and we wanted to give you the option of allowing the recipient to enjoy your Snap as long as they’d like. After your friend finishes viewing the Snap and taps to close it, it will delete as usual. There’s also a new Loop tool for videos so you can decide if your Snap plays once or loops until your friend is ready to tap to the next Snap. These changes allow us to continue evolving the Snapchat service and provide a foundation for introducing even more creative tools for making fun Snaps! We hope you enjoy it!

This might be Snapchat’s response to the news that there are more users on Instagram daily than Snapchat.

Via BroBible

