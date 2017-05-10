School Bus Crashes At Crowley Middle School

On Wednesday morning a school bus was involved in a crash at Crowley Middle School. Authorities say that a passenger vehicle crashed into a school bus, just outside the school, in the 3800 block of West Risinger Road just after 8:30 a.m.

Crowley Independent School District officials say that 37 students were on the bus. They were headed to North Crowley High School. Seven students suffered minor injures and two were taken to a doctor.

The bus itself sustained minor damage and continued on to North Cowley High School.

Via NBC DFW