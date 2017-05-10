Pink Is Getting Back In Post-Delivery Shape

May 10, 2017 12:46 PM
Filed Under: Baby Weight, Pink, pre-baby, Weight Loss

It’s been just over three months since Pink gave birth to her second child, a boy named Jameson Moon.

Did we mention she’s already trying to get back in great shape? From Yahoo!:

The “Just Like Fire” singer has made it clear that she’s in “no rush” to get back to her pre-baby physique. And on Sunday, just one month into her weight-loss journey, the 37-year-old shared yet another refreshingly honest update. The mother-of-two made it clear that she cares more about feeling strong than the number on the scale.

Go get it, Pink!

