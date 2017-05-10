People Can’t Stop Watching This Guy Doing Data Entry in Convenience Store

Just by watching this guy, you could say he is probably overqualified and that’s an understatement! This video of a man punching numbers lightning-fast on a keypad is blowing up. It seems like he’s taking inventory, but who really knows? The important thing to take note of is that he’s probably way too good for this job.

The video was uploaded to YouTube May 9 and already has over one million views.

The video’s uploader wrote, “He said he had been doing this for 30 years! People that came into store would stop in their tracks and watch this guy with their jaw dropped.”