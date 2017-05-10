People Can’t Stop Watching This Guy Doing Data Entry in Convenience Store

May 10, 2017 11:11 AM
Filed Under: Clerk, convenience store, data, Data Entry, entry, Overqualified, Speed, youtube

Just by watching this guy, you could say he is probably overqualified and that’s an understatement! This video of a man punching numbers lightning-fast on a keypad is blowing up. It seems like he’s taking inventory, but who really knows? The important thing to take note of is that he’s probably way too good for this job.

The video was uploaded to YouTube May 9 and already has over one million views.

The video’s uploader wrote,  “He said he had been doing this for 30 years! People that came into store would stop in their tracks and watch this guy with their jaw dropped.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live